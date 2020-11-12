Pandemic created larger need for Home Care Assistance

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The pandemic has created a greater need for home care assistance for those who need it.
The granddaughter of a patient in home care says the help was much needed during the last eight months.
“Allowing home care assistance to come in and take care of him and provide for him the way that he needs has really helped us, and kept his spirits bright during these dark times,” said Stephanie Parish, granddaughter of patient receiving home care.
Parish says home care is one of the only options where her grandfather can still be with his loved ones and receive help at the same time.
“The demand is great, I think a lot of people are not wanting to go to the hospital, there not wanting to go to the urgent care,” said Kim May, the owner of Home Care Assistance.
May also says people’s mental health has diminished during the pandemic, and their companionship has counteracted that.
“One of the most difficult things were seeing during COVID and it’s just growing is the depression, it’s the isolation, it’s taking its toll,” said May
“They aren’t allowed to have any family, any friends, there not allowed to go anywhere. They just sit at home all alone for days, weeks, months, just the nurse or the therapist coming in saying hey how are you, checking them out and talking to them seems to help their mental health,” said Skylar Holloway, LVN intake coordinator for Caprock Home Health.
May says she has gained 30 percent more business with a lot of more younger people reaching out.
More people are asking for help with their physical health inside their house as well,' and realizing nurses can do a lot from their home.
“There’s a variety of things we can do at home that people don’t realize we can do. We can help with their medications, we can help with lab draws we can do at home, we have mobile x-rays. We have physical and occupational therapy we can do at home, so there’s a lot of services that we can bring in their home to make them continue to feel safe,” said Holloway.
