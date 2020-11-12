Pampa Junior High closing due to staff shortage

By Tamlyn Cochran | November 12, 2020 at 4:03 PM CST - Updated November 12 at 5:14 PM

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - The Pampa Junior High School will be closing tomorrow through Thanksgiving due to staff shortages.

Due to positive cases in the community, that has lead to shortage of staff; Pampa Junior High campus made the decision to close beginning Friday, November 13 through Thanksgiving holiday.

According to the PJHS report, the decision was made due to inadequate staffing to keep all of the campuses open safely.

PJHS will provide instructional services to their students virtually and reassign staff to other campuses in the district in order to keep them open.

Posted by Pampa Junior High School on Thursday, November 12, 2020
