35 new COVID-19 cases, 14 new recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 246 active COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.
Today’s report shows 35 new cases in the counties and 14 new recoveries.
There are now 369 total cases in Hartley County, with 262 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 103 active cases.
There are now 585 total cases in Dallam County, with 434 recoveries and eight deaths. That leaves 143 active cases.
Six people are hospitalized with the virus in the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District.
There are 26,866 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 339
Childress County: 727
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 585
Deaf Smith County: 1,574
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 1,037
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 369
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,465
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 10,268
Randall County: 7,882
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 183
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 18,048 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 112
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 434
Deaf Smith County: 1,426
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 457
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 262
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,273
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 7,362
Randall County: 4,454
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 111
There have also been 362 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 8
Deaf Smith County: 28
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 9
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 4
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 24
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 129
Randall County: 77
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 5
Wheeler County: 5
There are 2,164 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 121
Cimarron County: 45
Texas County: 1,998
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 1
Texas County: 10
There are 2,956 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2,115
Quay County: 137
Roosevelt County: 657
Union County: 47
There have been 27 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 13
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 10
Union County: 2
