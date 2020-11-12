GOOD NEWS: Doppler Dave reflects on the contributions and sacrifices on our veterans

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This year has brought plenty of trials and setbacks to people living in our country, but at the end of the day we still embrace the freedoms and liberties that make America a great nation.
On Veterans Day, we reflect on the contributions and sacrifices our veterans have made toward protecting our way of life.
My grandfather, Ezra Barber, served in WWII as part of the group known as the Sea Bees. He was away from the family for a long time.
My mother was a young girl at the time and has told me stories about how that affected her life as well as the rest of the family. In honoring our veterans this week I am touched by how many stories are centered around each veteran.
Each one representing a family that has been affected in some way and, in the process, the stories become interwoven not just in the family’s history, but in our American way of life.
“Oh, I definitely will take the time to appreciate all veterans and all of those that have served and put their lives on the line for the freedom of our country. I would definitely appreciate them but I would especially appreciate my dad who served 20 years in the in the army,” says Bowden Jones.
“We enjoy the freedoms and the rights that we have today solely because of the veterans who put their life behind our so that we have it. And there’s nothing we can ever do to repay that,” says Jami Watson.
To love and cherish living in the United States, pursuing the American dream and enjoying the liberties provided by the free country we live in, is to honor respect and appreciate the service, dedication, endurance of hardship and sacrifice that veterans and their families have made on our behalf.
Jami Watson- “It means I get to appreciate the life that I have in this country, my children do my grandchildren, my great grandchildren. And I hope that we never ever forget how we got here,” says Watson.
Like all countries, we’re not perfect, we have our issues but I live in a nation where I’m ready to pursue my ambitions, raise my family and worship as I please. And I want to thank the veterans and their families for serving and sacrificing to give me that bit of good news.
