Firefighters rescue 143 people after Charlotte charter school evacuated due to heavy flooding

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavy flooding caused a Charter school in northeast Charlotte to evacuate Thursday as heavy rain and storms rolled through the area.
Charlotte firefighters rescued 143 people from Corvian Community Elementary School along David Taylor Drive.
Crews responded around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters say no injuries were reported.
Officials said ankle-deep water was also found inside the school. Children and staff were held under tents until they were taken by bus to nearby Corvian Community High School and reunited with their families.
“The power went out and scared us all," said one student. “We went to go in the teacher’s classroom and it was completely flooded in there. They cut the fence out so we could get out.”
“We had to line up, we couldn’t bring anything only our jackets. I had my jacket," added fourth-grader Paxton Pulp.
Corvian Community School posted on social media Friday, thanking those who responded to the rescue Friday.
“We can’t begin to thank them enough for their kindness and dedication to the safety of our Corvian Family,” Corvian Community School posted, thanking rescue crews. “We’d also like to thank the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department, Duke Energy, Charlotte Storm Services, and the CATs bus service for all of their help and kindness.”
The flooding came as the National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning. An alert from officials read, “This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Do not attempt to travel unless you are fleeing an area subject to flooding or under an evacuation order.”
Charlotte fire crews responded to multiple other reports of flooding around the city. “Do not attempt to drive or walk across roads that are covered by water,” firefighters tweeted.
A GoFundMe was set up to help those affected. You can find that here.
