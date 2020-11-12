1 death, 14 new COVID-19 cases, 78 new recoveries in Gray County

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 525 active COVID-19 cases in Gray County.
The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Gray County and the City of Pampa of 14 new cases.
The State also reported one new COVID-19 death bringing our overall total to 10.
This brings the total number of cases in Gray County to 1,070.
535 people have recovered and 10 have died.
The City of Pampa and Gray County fall under Service Area A. The number of hospitalized patients in Trauma service Area A exceeds 15 percent as a percentage of total hospital capacity.
As a result of these percentages, according to Governor Abbott’s Executive order GA-32, all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities and classes, museums and libraries in all counties in Trauma Service Area A are required to return to a maximum 50 percent occupancy levels.
The order remains in place until such a time as Trauma Service Area A has seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity is 15 percent or less.
There are 26,880 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 339
Childress County: 727
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 585
Deaf Smith County: 1,574
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 1,070
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 369
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,465
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 10,268
Randall County: 7,882
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 183
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 18,126 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 112
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 434
Deaf Smith County: 1,426
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 535
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 262
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,273
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 7,362
Randall County: 4,454
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 111
There have also been 363 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 8
Deaf Smith County: 28
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 4
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 24
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 129
Randall County: 77
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 5
Wheeler County: 5
There are 2,164 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 121
Cimarron County: 45
Texas County: 1,998
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 1
Texas County: 10
There are 3,065 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2,198
Quay County: 140
Roosevelt County: 680
Union County: 47
There have been 27 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 13
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 10
Union County: 2
