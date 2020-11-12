Deaf Smith County Hospital District finding new ways to keep COVID patients off ventilators

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Deaf Smith County Hospital District was able to buy six vapotherm machines after $22,000 was donated by L’Allegra Study Club.
The nonprofit in Hereford raised the money through its Christmas card project last year.
“Hopefully these devices are keeping people off of ventilators, this is probably the last step before a ventilator for a lot of these folks and we’ve had some success with it,” said Jeff Barnhart, CEO of Deaf Smith County Hospital District.
These vapotherm machines are created to pump oxygen through a patient’s nose allowing them to still talk and eat.
“When you have a tube down in your throat, you cannot speak. So, patient comfort, there’s a big difference,” said Sileana Juarez, manager of respiratory department at Hereford Region Medical Center.
Something that could make a big difference when treating patients, especially in a rural area.
“We’re a regional hospital and we do a great job with primary care, but sometimes people need a higher level of care. We’re running into situations now where we’ve had ICU patients in our ICU for four or five days while we waited,” said Barnhart.
While transferring patients is already hit or miss now, Barnhart is preparing for it to become much worse.
“Unfortunately, we are trying to prepare for the worst here. You know, we’ve been able to purchase the vapotherms and unfortunately we’ve had to purchase more ventilators as well because I’m afraid we are going to get to a point in time pretty quick where we may have a hard time transferring patients out of here,” said Barnhart.
As the COVID-19 surge continues, the hope is for the vapotherm machines to help keep patients off ventilators and not have to transfer them out.
“It’s a way of helping patients, keeping them off the ventilator, that’s the most important,” said Juarez.
The Deaf Smith County Hospital District says they had been wanting these vapotherme machines for sometime now but believed they could really use them when COVID-19 hit.
