RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Officials in Randall County are searching for a woman wanted on three counts of abandoning or endangering a child with criminal negligence.
26-year-old Hailee Denise Delgado is described as 5-foot-3-inches tall, weighs 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with information on Delgado’s whereabouts are asked to call Randall County Sheriff’s Office at (806) 468-5800.
For a chance at a cash reward, tips can be called into Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
