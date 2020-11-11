'We’re competing for a bigger cause here’: WRCA annual rodeo kicks off after implementing COVID-19 precautions

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Working Ranch Cowboys Association annual World Championship Ranch Rodeo kicks off tonight at the Civic Center, and the WRCA believes the economic benefits are too important to pass up this year despite rising coronavirus cases.
The world championships not only provide an economic benefit to the city, restaurants and rodeo vendors, but each ticket bought helps ranch families in need.
“We’ve actually given out over 6.5 million dollars to families,” said Leman Wall, WRCA manager. “We have cowboys that get hurt on the job. It’s a rough life, so they get injured when they’re out working and when they don’t work they don’t get paid. So were here to help."
The WRCA said they also use the money raised to help families suffering from cancer, natural disasters and those with sick children.
“It’s just a good feeling to know that we’re competing for a bigger cause here. When you see someone benefit from it, its a good feeling," said Tripp Townsend, WRCA World Championship contestant.
Once COVID-19 cases increased, the WRCA reorganized their entire event to ensure the safety of its guests.
Having to be at 50-percent capacity, the organization has added two matinee performances and reassigned every seat to allow for social distancing.
“We had to start over. God bless Panhandle Tickets and the team that works there, without them this wouldn’t have been possible," said Wall. “They went back through literally every seat, re-seated based on social distancing... it was a painful, painful process.”
With many businesses and events closed throughout the city, some are left wondering why the WRCA is still able to put on their 2020 World Championships.
Due to their phased approach on closures, the city is not forcing any events or buildings to close until December.
“We called every single event that was scheduled to take place in November with the intention of reducing the number of events going to be held there," said Amarillo City Manager, Jared Miller. “A number of events canceled as a result of those conversations, some did not. We are working with those events to make sure they can be as safe as they can possible be and we have commitments from them, from the organizers.”
The WRCA World Championships are set to kick off tonight, with competition beginning on Thursday.
Although tickets are sold out, grand plaza viewing room tickets are still available.
