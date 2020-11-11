Somewhat Quiet Forecast

Temperatures are expected to stay in the 50s and 60s as we go throughout the next couple of days with colder temperatures overnight. We’ll see a high of about 63 today, however a weak cold front will roll through Thursday, dropping our overnight lows below freezing and the high on Friday down into the 50s. After that we’ll see a brief warmup come Saturday. We’re still tracking rain chances for Friday, however we’ve backed off the chances as the best rain seems to be trending more towards the east, meaning most of the are will miss out.