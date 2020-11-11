Court Documents: Director of Dumas domestic violence shelter charged with embezzlement

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The former director of Safe Place, an organization serving domestic violence and sexual assault victims, is facing a federal charge of embezzlement.
Safe Place, Inc. in Dumas halted some of its services last year due to an investigation by the Texas Rangers.
According to court documents, Heather Dawn Weidner is charged with conspiracy to embezzle from a federally funded program and embezzlement from a federally funded program.
The embezzlement took place during her time as director of the organization, according to the documents.
Weidner is charged with conspiracy to knowingly steal, embezzle, or obtain by fraud at least $8,478.16 from Safe Place from June 2018 to December 2018.
She is accused of using the funds to pay her rent, divorce attorney, multiple restaurant tabs, trips to the spa and other expenses.
The court documents also list a number of items she purchased for herself at an Amarillo furniture store using the embezzled funds, including a rug, pillows, headboard, sheets, a mattress and other home items.
Safe Place is a non-profit organization that provides assistance to victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. The organization receives funding from a variety of sources, including state and federal grants.
Between September 2018 and August 2019, the organization received $174,549.83 from a Victims of Crime Act grant funded by the United States Department of Justice.
