Criminal Complaint: Man faces federal charges for operating illegal gambling business in Potter County

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - One person faces federal charges after a criminal complaint says they operated an illegal gambling business in Potter County.
On May 28, the Amarillo Police Department received an anonymous tip that illegal gambling businesses were operating on East Amarillo Boulevard near North Nelson Street and at a home on 914 West Cherry Avenue.
The tip stated both locations contained several 8-liner electronic slot machines and patrons were being paid in cash for winnings.
On May 29, the criminal complaint says investigators conducted mobile surveillance and analyzed license plates of vehicles and people seen coming to and from the locations.
A confidential informant went into the locations and said they contained numerous slot machines, provided refreshments to patrons and payed jackpot winnings in U.S. Currency.
Investigators identified six suspects who managed or were employed at the businesses.
On Sept. 1, investigators obtained and executed a search warrant for the locations, as well as a home near Northeast 22nd Avenue and North Grand Street, and found contraband related to illegal gambling businesses, such as money bags, slot machines, ledgers, ticket sheets, sign-in sheets, slot machine keys, documentation, U.S. Currency, bank statements and receipts.
During the operation, five people were arrested on warrants related to the illegal gambling businesses.
The criminal complaint says several of the people identified Wesley Van Nguyen as the owner and primary oversight manager of the location on Cherry Avenue.
Nguyen was arrested and faces federal charges for managing and operating an illegal gambling business.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.