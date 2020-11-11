Center City Electric Light Parade taking float entries through Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Center City of Amarillo is taking entries for the electric light parade until Friday.
Center City said this year’s event will be a “reverse parade” and floats will be parked with guests able to drive the parade route to view.
The theme for 2020 is “Old-Fashioned Christmas”.
Entries will be accepted until November 13, or until there are 70 entries.
Those interested may complete the application form online.
Please click on the link below to complete the application form.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.