BrightStar Care offering drive thru testing, no appointments needed

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The home care agency BrightStar is offering COVID-19 testing with no appointment needed.
BrightStar Care of Amarillo is offering convenient Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing at Medi-Plex Complex located at 1901 Medi Park Drive.
Drive Thru testing will be conducted Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
No appointment is necessary and BrightStar Care professionals are there to administer a safe and effective COVID-19 test, with results in as little as 15 minutes.
Minors under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult and proof of identity is required.
BrightStar Care of Amarillo is also offering on location COVID-19 testing for businesses and organizations across the South Plains.
Costs and Insurance information:
- Two rapid tests will be $100
- Insurance is accepted, $20 with insurance. Free if uninsured or on Medicaid.
- Lab results process time will be 24 to 48 hours
For more information, call (806) 318-5590.
