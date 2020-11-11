Armstrong County volunteer firefighters walk along Highway 287 in honor of Veterans Day

By Kaitlin Johnson | November 11, 2020 at 12:21 PM CST - Updated November 11 at 12:21 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Some members of the Armstrong Volunteer Fire Departments spent today walking from the Claude Fire Department to the Washburn Fire Department.

The firefighters took to Highway 287 this morning and began their five hour walk to honor veterans.

Some members of the Armstrong Volunteer Fire Departments spent today walking from the Claude Fire Department to the Washburn Fire Department. (Source: Friends of the Armstrong County Fire Departments)
Firefighters Alex Sharon and Paul Kodack spoke about why they chose to walk to and from the fire departments.

"Well, I got the wild hair, since I’m a veteran and today’s Veterans Day, I’ve always wanted to walk from Claude to Washburn from each fire department and somehow convinced other people to do it with me, "said Kodack.

“We’re doing it in support,” said Sharon. “All veterans, especially the ones who are on our fire department. We’re happy to do it."

The firefighters were accompanied by a pilot car driver who was making sure they stayed safe.

