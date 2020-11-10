Texas Department of Criminal Justice reports 431 new COVID-19 cases in Jordan Unit

PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Today, the City of Pampa and Gray County were notified by the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) and Texas Department of State Health Services that all inmates and employees at the Jordan Unit in Gray County were recently tested for COVID-19.
Gray County numbers will increase by 431 and once we are notified of their recovery the number will decrease but those demographics will not be tracked due to those positive cases being incarcerated.
Positive cases that are employee related will or have already been counted in Gray county case counts and will continue to be tracked as residents in Gray County.
With these new cases today here are the overall totals:
- 1,037 total cases
- 457 recoveries
- 571 active cases
- 9 deathsThe City of Pampa and Gray County fall under Trauma Service Area A.
The number of hospitalized patients in Trauma Service Area A exceeds 15 percent as a percentage of total hospital capacity.
As a result of these percentages, according to Governor Abbott’s Executive order GA-32, all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities and classes, museums and libraries in all counties in Trauma Service Area A are required to return to a maximum 50 percent occupancy levels.
The order remains in place until such a time as Trauma Service Area A has seven 7 consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity is 15 percent or less.
There are 25,973 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 339
Childress County: 727
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 552
Deaf Smith County: 1,516
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 1,037
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 344
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,465
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 9,924
Randall County: 7,467
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 166
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 17,532 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 112
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 421
Deaf Smith County: 1,333
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 457
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 248
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,273
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 7,190
Randall County: 4,245
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 96
There have also been 352 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 8
Deaf Smith County: 28
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 9
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 4
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 24
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 126
Randall County: 70
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 5
Wheeler County: 5
There are 2,164 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 121
Cimarron County: 45
Texas County: 1,998
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 1
Texas County: 10
There are 2,906 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2,076
Quay County: 135
Roosevelt County: 648
Union County: 47
There have been 27 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 13
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 10
Union County: 2
