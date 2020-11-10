Swisher County Sheriff’s Office implementing temporary measures due to rise in COVID-19 cases

SWISHER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Due to the recent rise in COVID-19 cases in Swisher County, the Swisher County Sheriff’s Office will implement temporary measures to ensure the safety and health of the staff and the public.
For minor incidents or crimes that do not require immediate action, the Swisher County Sheriff’s Office will take those reports over the phone.
For incidents that threaten public safety or require immediate investigation, deputies will respond in person.
The deputies will continue to actively patrol the county, Happy, Kress, Claytonville and Vigo Park.
If you have any questions, call (806) 995-3326.
