Stinnett elementary school temporarily cancels in-person classes, moves online
Students and teachers are all adapting to virtual and online learning. That will be one option this Fall for families who have internet access and can afford it. (Source: Pexels)
By Bailie Myers | November 10, 2020 at 10:35 AM CST - Updated November 10 at 10:36 AM

STINNETT, Texas (KFDA) - Officials from Plemons-Stinnett-Philips CISD said West Texas Elementary School will stop holding face-to-face classes for a few days this week.

School officials cited a “recent increase” in COVID-19 cases as the reason for cancelling in-person classes.

Classes will be held through online, asynchronous instruction starting tomorrow.

“The increase in positive cases among our staff is prompting this need to close our campus for the safety of all stakeholders,” read a statement from the school.

The situation will be reevaluated on Friday, and officials say the school may be reopened by Monday, November 16.

