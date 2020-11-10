Stinnett elementary school temporarily cancels in-person classes, moves online

STINNETT, Texas (KFDA) - Officials from Plemons-Stinnett-Philips CISD said West Texas Elementary School will stop holding face-to-face classes for a few days this week.
School officials cited a “recent increase” in COVID-19 cases as the reason for cancelling in-person classes.
Classes will be held through online, asynchronous instruction starting tomorrow.
“The increase in positive cases among our staff is prompting this need to close our campus for the safety of all stakeholders,” read a statement from the school.
The situation will be reevaluated on Friday, and officials say the school may be reopened by Monday, November 16.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.