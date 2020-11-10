35 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dallam and Hartley counties, now at 215 active cases

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 215 active COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.
Today’s report shows 35 new cases in the counties and six recoveries.
There are now 344 total cases in Hartley County, with 248 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 92 active cases.
There are now 552 total cases in Dallam County, with 421 recoveries and eight deaths. That leaves 123 active cases.
Seven people are hospitalized with the virus in the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District.
There are 24,891 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 339
Childress County: 135
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 552
Deaf Smith County: 1,516
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 606
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 344
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,406
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 9,924
Randall County: 7,467
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 166
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 17,495 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 101
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 421
Deaf Smith County: 1,333
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 457
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 248
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,247
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 7,190
Randall County: 4,245
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 96
There have also been 351 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 8
Deaf Smith County: 28
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 9
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 4
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 23
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 126
Randall County: 70
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 5
Wheeler County: 5
There are 2,164 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 121
Cimarron County: 45
Texas County: 1,998
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 1
Texas County: 10
There are 2,835 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2,025
Quay County: 135
Roosevelt County: 628
Union County: 47
There have been 27 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 13
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 10
Union County: 2
