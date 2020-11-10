35 new COVID-19 cases reported in Dallam and Hartley counties, now at 215 active cases

By Kaitlin Johnson | November 10, 2020 at 2:22 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 2:22 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 215 active COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.

Today’s report shows 35 new cases in the counties and six recoveries.

There are now 344 total cases in Hartley County, with 248 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 92 active cases.

There are now 552 total cases in Dallam County, with 421 recoveries and eight deaths. That leaves 123 active cases.

Seven people are hospitalized with the virus in the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District.

There are 24,891 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 135

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 552

Deaf Smith County: 1,516

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 606

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 344

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,406

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 9,924

Randall County: 7,467

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 166

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 17,495 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 101

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 421

Deaf Smith County: 1,333

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 457

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 248

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,247

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 7,190

Randall County: 4,245

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 96

There have also been 351 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 28

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 9

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 4

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 23

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 126

Randall County: 70

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 5

There are 2,164 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 121

Cimarron County: 45

Texas County: 1,998

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 10

There are 2,835 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,025

Quay County: 135

Roosevelt County: 628

Union County: 47

There have been 27 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 13

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 10

Union County: 2

