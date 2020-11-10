Moore County reports 59 new COVID-19 cases, 26 recoveries, 1 death

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Kaitlin Johnson | November 10, 2020 at 3:30 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 3:40 PM

MOORE COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 168 active cases in Moore County.

Today’s report shows 59 new cases, 26 recoveries and an additional death.

There have now been 1,465 total confirmed cases, with 1273 recoveries and one death.

Posted by Moore County, Texas Emergency Management on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

There are 25,542 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 552

Deaf Smith County: 1,516

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 606

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 344

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,465

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 9,924

Randall County: 7,467

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 166

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 17,532 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 421

Deaf Smith County: 1,333

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 457

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 248

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,273

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 7,190

Randall County: 4,245

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 96

There have also been 352 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 28

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 9

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 4

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 24

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 126

Randall County: 70

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 5

There are 2,164 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 121

Cimarron County: 45

Texas County: 1,998

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 10

There are 2,835 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,025

Quay County: 135

Roosevelt County: 628

Union County: 47

There have been 27 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 13

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 10

Union County: 2

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.