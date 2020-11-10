Mom of 6 surprised with life-changing free $50,000 smile makeover

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery’s Smile Again had a surprise announcement event, for an Amarillo resident, Patricia Jones who found out for the first time that she is the deserving final recipient receiving a brand-new smile.
60-year-old Patricia Jones, is a mother and grandmother who has been suffering with her oral health for over 30 years and wanted nothing more than to have her family see her smile with confidence.
Patricia was selected out of 400 applications to receive a brand-new permanent set of teeth through the 4-Hour Smile treatment, a procedure typically costing $50,000, completely free of charge.
Patricia has struggled to make ends meet and has worked multiple jobs to make sure her six children had a roof over their heads and food on their plates.
In her application, Patricia said, “I am filled with joy and I pray to spread it in every way, including my smile. I believe that this opportunity was not only created to change smiles but also lives. This is something that would definitely turn my life around completely!” She went on to say, “My kids who are grown now never got to see me with white teeth and I would love for my grandchildren to see their grandma with pearly white teeth but most importantly I wanna feel confident and healthy again."
This is the fourth year the practice has offered the Smile Again program- donating a total of $250,000 in 4-Hour Smile treatments to deserving individuals in need.
The transformative 4-Hour Smile treatment will not only replace the recipient’s teeth with a brand-new custom-made prosthesis but also give them the confidence to make positive changes in their life.
“Patricia has been through a great deal and we are thrilled for her to begin this life-changing journey of health and happiness,” said Dr. William Graves. “It brings us great joy to be able to provide this program to our community every year and give back to someone who is truly in need.”
