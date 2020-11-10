Mom of 6 surprised with life-changing free $50,000 smile makeover

In her application, Patricia said, “I am filled with joy and I pray to spread it in every way, including my smile. I believe that this opportunity was not only created to change smiles but also lives. This is something that would definitely turn my life around completely!” She went on to say, “My kids who are grown now never got to see me with white teeth and I would love for my grandchildren to see their grandma with pearly white teeth but most importantly I wanna feel confident and healthy again."