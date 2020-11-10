Lone Star Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ delayed as city facilities close

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Lone Star Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” is delayed after city facilities have closed due to COVID-19.
According to a news release, Amarillo Civic Center officials notified Lone Star Ballet Executive Director Craig Henderson the facility will be closed for the month of December.
This has caused the yearly production of “The Nutcracker” to seek rescheduling as soon as a possible date is available.
“It is our mission to not only train, but to provide the highest quality of performance opportunities for our students and high quality entertainment to our cities and communities,” said Henderson. “With six LSB satellite dance academies across the region, Lone Star Ballet is the premier dance training center for the tri-state region and we will continue our mission despite the temporary challenges and setbacks we are faced with during this pandemic. We all need a little Christmas in these times.”
Henderson continued, emphasizing the organization’s commitment to the yearly tradition.
“We, at Lone Star Ballet, will not stop. We will not be stopped by this circumstance beyond our control. If anything, this has renewed our resolve to ensure ‘The Nutcracker’ is performed if not at our regular dates in December, then just as soon as the facility re-opens and we can set a date. As LSB Executive Director, we pledge the words ‘The show must go on,’ and I assure you it will," said Henderson.
