Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas hosting Veterans Virtual Civil Legal Clinic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Legal Aid of NorthWest Texas is hosting a Veterans Virtual Civil Legal Clinic on Thursday, Nov. 12.
The event will take place from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Veterans can receive help with eviction, unemployment benefits, foreclosure prevention, veterans benefits, expunctions and nondisclosures, bankruptcy, family law matters and drivers license restoration.
To register for the event, call (806) 373-6808 extension 6503. Leave a message with your name, phone number, the best time to call you and a brief description of your legal issue. Someone from Legal Aid will follow up with you and give you an appointment time.
Veterans are asked to register no later than 2:00 p.m. on Nov. 11.
