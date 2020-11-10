Laura W. Bush Institute of women’s Health to host virtual mental health event

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Laura W. Bush Institute for Women’s Health at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center will host the Feed Your Mind: Nourish Your Inner Self event on Thursday, Nov. 12.
The virtual event will take place from Noon to 1:00 p.m. on Zoom.
“With the election season, COIVD-19 and the upcoming holiday season, we know this is a very stressful time for so many people in our communities,” said Senior Director Angela Knapp Eggers. “We hops this webinar will provide some strategies to help adults and children navigate this unprecedented time with purpose and sanity.”
The event will feature a presentation from Sarah Mallard Wakefield, N.D., chair of the TTUHSC Department of Psychiatry, and Stephanie Moses, Ph.D., TTUHSC associate professor of psychology.
“The institute works to promote research specific to women’s health, to provide advanced education to health care professionals and to enrich the lives of women and girls through community programs,” said Executive Director Connie Tyne. “We are thrilled to provide this much-needed resource for our communities in Amarillo, Lubbock, San Angelo, Midland, Corpus Christi, Dallas and Fort Worth.”
To register for the event, click here.
