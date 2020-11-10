Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation ask for nominees in giveaway for caregivers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Harrington Cancer and Health Foundation is having a giveaway to honor those who care for cancer patients.
The foundation said they are shining a light on the “exceptional individuals who give so much of themselves and are often overlooked."
HCHF is asking for community members to nominate caregivers of those diagnosed with cancer.
One caregiver will win a gift basket with HCHF gifts and gift cards.
Nominations must be submitted by 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 17.
To nominate, email a short statement about what makes your nominee a great caregiver to info@hchfamarillo.org.
The winner will be announced on Friday, November 20.
