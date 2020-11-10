Doppler Dave Tracks Some Classic Fall Weather

Cooler air has settled into the area behind a cold front today. Instead of being in the 70s, daytime temperatures are in the 50s to near 60 today. We have certainly experienced improvements in the wind department, however, with speeds dropping to 10mph or less this afternoon. We expect some chilly nights ahead under clear skies and with calm winds. Lows tonight will be near 30. Another calm and cool day is on the way tomorrow with highs in the low to mid 60s.