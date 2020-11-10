Current drought could impact community’s future water supply

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Cities are being advised to have a contingency plan for combating the current drought.
Our own ‘Doppler’ Dave says we can expect to have an extended dry period these upcoming months.
If it continues for 18 more months, the general manager for the Mackenzie Municipal Water Authority says counties east of I-27 should have an alternate plan on how they can bring water to residents.
“We should be worrying about how our cities, especially the ones that don’t have a back-up plan, how they’re going to get water,” said Charla Nolen, the general manager for the Mackenzie Municipal Water Authority.
Nolen says if Lake Mackenzie’s water drops 14 more feet, providing lake water to area counties could be challenging.
The general manager for the Canadian Water Municipal Authority says they would continue to use a majority of ground water in this situation.
“Our only option is to blend as much as we can and still meet drinking water standards and as the lake gets saltier that kind of goes to zero at some point,” said Kent Satterwhite, the general manager for the Canadian River Municipal Water Authority.
Nolen says some of these cities east of I-27 could put in a drought contingency plan on how much water people can use in this scenario.
That would be due to the difficulty of obtaining limited lake water.
“It’s a lot harder and it cost more for the chemicals once you get to where, say you’re normally pumping a million gallons a day, then when you go to pumping five hundred thousand, it cost a lot more in chemicals whenever you you get lower because the water gets dirtier the lower you get,” said Nolen.
The drought dropping lake levels this year also could have an impact recreationally.
The Superintendent for the Lake Meredith recreational area says if the dry weather continues, there could be a change in lake access four years down the road.
“We’re really hoping that’s not what happens you know because it only takes a couple of years of good rain to bring the lake up a lot,” said Eric Smith, superintendent for the Lake Meredith recreational area.
There are currently two boat ramps closed at Lake Meredith.
Satterwhite says a new pipeline that brings additional water will be built in 2027.
Depending on the weather though, it could be built earlier than that.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.