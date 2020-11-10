SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 71 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.
Today’s report shows 51 new cases in Curry County and 20 in Roosevelt County.
Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 57,547 COVID-19 cases:
The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,144.As of today, there are 425 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
23,736 people in New Mexico have recovered.
There are 2,906 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 2,076
Quay County: 135
Roosevelt County: 648
Union County: 47
There have been 27 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 13
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 10
Union County: 2
There are 25,542 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 339
Childress County: 727
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 552
Deaf Smith County: 1,516
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 606
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 344
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,465
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 9,924
Randall County: 7,467
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 166
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 17,532 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 112
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 421
Deaf Smith County: 1,333
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 457
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 248
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,273
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 7,190
Randall County: 4,245
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 96
There have also been 352 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 8
Deaf Smith County: 28
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 9
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 4
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 24
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 126
Randall County: 70
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 5
Wheeler County: 5
There are 2,164 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 121
Cimarron County: 45
Texas County: 1,998
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 1
Texas County: 10
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.