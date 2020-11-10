COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico

By Kaitlin Johnson | November 10, 2020 at 4:57 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 4:57 PM

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - State health officials reported 71 new COVID-19 cases in Eastern New Mexico today.

Today’s report shows 51 new cases in Curry County and 20 in Roosevelt County.

Including the newly reported cases, New Mexico has now had a total of 57,547 COVID-19 cases:

The number of deaths of New Mexico residents related to COVID-19 is now at 1,144.As of today, there are 425 individuals hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.

23,736 people in New Mexico have recovered.

There are 2,906 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,076

Quay County: 135

Roosevelt County: 648

Union County: 47

There have been 27 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 13

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 10

Union County: 2

There are 25,542 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 727

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 552

Deaf Smith County: 1,516

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 606

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 344

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,465

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 9,924

Randall County: 7,467

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 166

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 17,532 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 112

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 421

Deaf Smith County: 1,333

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 457

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 248

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,273

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 7,190

Randall County: 4,245

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 96

There have also been 352 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 28

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 9

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 4

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 24

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 126

Randall County: 70

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 5

There are 2,164 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 121

Cimarron County: 45

Texas County: 1,998

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 10

