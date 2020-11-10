Cooler, but Pleasant

We’re officially on the back side of last night’s cold front, and our overnight temperatures have dropped down into the low 30′s across much of the region. This is going to set our pace for the rest of the week, as we’ll regularly see freezing temperatures overnight. However, our days are looking very nice with highs consistently in the 60s. We’ll also see calmer winds all week, with 15 mph gusts being the strongest we’ll see.