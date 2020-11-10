Cooler outlook!

We have a cool and clear night ahead of us with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s along with light winds. Seasonal weather is finally back into the area with near average high temperatures in the low to mid 60s along with mornings in the low 30s. The forecast is dry until Friday when a slight chance for a few showers reappears in the east panhandle Friday night into Saturday morning. The weekend is looking breezy as another cold front moves towards the panhandles.