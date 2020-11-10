Coin shortage, pandemic prompt The Salvation Army to find alternatives for Red Kettle fundraising

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - During both a pandemic and nationwide coin shortage, The Salvation Army is deeply concerned their bells wont ring in the lose change necessary to fund their organization this year.
“The coin shortage, COVID (and) it’s resurgence could really spell a lot of doom for The Salvation Army if we don’t have some kind of alternative plans,” said Major Ernest Hull, commanding officer for The Salvation Army of Amarillo.
The organization raises 40 percent of their annual funds during the holiday season, and this means the organization had to get creative with fundraising this year.
Nationally, The Salvation Army began the #RescueChristmas campaign, which encourages people to donate so that the organization may stay afloat and continue helping the homeless.
This campaign includes COVID-19 friendly adjustments, such as reminding donors of the QR codes on every red kettle.
The QR code allows users to donate straight from their phone, plus the red kettles take Apply Pay.
“That is going to go right here. That QR code is specifically set up for Amarillo, so once that’s done, that’s going to go electronically through our bank account and then we get to spend it to help those in need,” said Major Hull.
However, one past volunteer says she has only ever seen cash and coin donations.
“If they weren’t going into the mall....they would get out from their car, run up, put something in the bucket and go on," said Kim Taylor, Salvation Army volunteer and bell-ringer.
Though donors traditionally donate in person with cash, rather than virtually, The Salvation Army needs virtual donors to step up due to the coin shortage and less people carrying cash during COVID.
The Salvation Army is also promoting their virtual red kettle challenge.
This challenge encourages people to start their own red kettles online and compete with their friends over who can raise the most money.
Major Hull said the challenge exists to inspire the community to donate together, knowing that giving is a prize in itself.
“And you know who wins? Not me, but all those I help with the money,” said Major Hull.
You can sign up to take the challenge and start your own virtual kettle by visiting The Salvation Army website.
You can also still be a bell-ringer at one of the organization’s many locations by going to registertoring.com.
