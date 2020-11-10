City sales and hotel taxes improve after sharp drop due to pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The financial reports show continued recoveries in sales and hotel taxes in Amarillo.
The City staff told Amarillo City Council members today that tax collections will continue to see improvements after the spring sharp drop due to coronavirus.
Assistant City Manager Luara Storrs said hotel and motel occupancy has rebounded from April’s bottom of 29 percent.
Levels are almost back to where they were before the pandemic first showed up although some of the guests are healthcare workers who have come to fill in for hospital staff who are not at work due to infections or exposures causing them to quarantine.
Director of Planning and Development Services Andrew Freeman, told the council while state sales tax numbers are down, the city’s continue to rise slightly.
Out of town sellers like Amazon have been contributing since December.
In October, the city got about $50,000 from sales of almost $3,000,000.
