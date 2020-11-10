Amarillo hospitals compare COVID-19 situation to war as more cases plague the community

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo city leaders and health experts compared the COVID-19 situation to war as more cases continue to plague the community.
During a news conference Tuesday morning, Dr. Scott Milton, Public Health Authority with TTUHSC, said the hospitalization rate remains worrisome and numbers continue to climb.
“We are still in a dark tunnel,” said Dr. Milton.
Dr. Brian Weis, chief medical officer with NWTH, compared the situation in Amarillo hospitals to war, saying “Make no mistake, we are at war right now.”
“There are veterans lying in our hospitals right now who survived combat overseas only to be dying of a virus they caught in our community,” said Dr. Weis.
In a continued plea for community members to wear masks and social distance, Dr. Weis said “It’s time for us to protect our veterans. It’s time to protect our families and loved ones.”
As of today, NWTH has 140 COVID-19 patients and BSA has 187.
NWTH has 48 COVID-19 patients in the ICU.
“We have no more ICU beds,” said Dr. Weis. He said there are 11 ICU patients waiting for a bed at the hospital right now.
“We are at a breaking point,” he continued.
Dr. Rodney Gonzales, director of Amarillo VA, echoed the plea for community members to wear masks and social distance.
“We need to take a hard look at what we are doing and how we can ourselves help prevent the spread,” said Dr. Gonzales.
The Amarillo VA currently has 22 COVID-19 patients with 10 in the ICU.
He said the VA only has eight ICU beds and had to add more as the cases continue to climb.
All of the hospitals have cancelled elective procedures as they are trying to accommodate the patients in urgent need of hospitalization.
While all three hospitals are continuing to try to expand internally, Dr. Weis addressed the possible need for an outside facility.
“We’re at a point where we can only wiggle around so much,” he said.
Dr. Weis also said the staffing situation at the hospitals continues to worsen. He said “We have more traveling RAC nurses than we have nurses of our own working in Amarillo.”
Casie Stoughton, director of Amarillo Public Health, said today’s daily report of COVID-19 cases will show 515 more cases, 160 new recoveries and eight deaths in Potter and Randall counties.
