Amarillo COVID-19 report for Nov. 10 shows 515 new cases, 160 recoveries, 8 deaths

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Kaitlin Johnson | November 10, 2020 at 1:21 PM CST - Updated November 10 at 1:23 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 5,760 active COVID-19 cases in the Amarillo area.

The City of Amarillo released the daily report of cases in Potter and Randall counties.

Today’s report shows 515 new cases, 160 recoveries and eight deaths.

The report shows four deaths in Potter County and four in Randall County.

There are now 9,924 total confirmed cases in Potter County and 7,467 in Randall County.

11,435 people have recovered and 196 have died.

There are 281 pending tests.

The Amarillo Area Hospitalization Rate is now 30.95 percent.

Amarillo Update 11/10
Amarillo Update 11/10 (Source: Amarillo Public Health)

There are 24,830 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 135

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 526

Deaf Smith County: 1,516

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 580

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 335

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,406

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 9,924

Randall County: 7,467

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 166

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 17,489 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 101

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 418

Deaf Smith County: 1,333

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 457

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 245

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,247

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 7,190

Randall County: 4,245

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 96

There have also been 352 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 28

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 4

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 23

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 126

Randall County: 70

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 5

Wheeler County: 5

There are 2,164 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 121

Cimarron County: 45

Texas County: 1,998

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 10

There are 2,835 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,025

Quay County: 135

Roosevelt County: 628

Union County: 47

There have been 27 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 13

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 10

Union County: 2

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.