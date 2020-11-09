Southbound traffic on Bell south of I-40 to have lane closures for sewer main relocation

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Drivers traveling south on Bell Street south of I-40 will encounter closed lanes for a sewer main relocation project starting Tuesday.
The west lane and transition lane will be closed, and one lane will be open for southbound traffic.
Traffic in the area will be impacted for around two months as the project is completed.
For more information on the project, call the City of Amarillo’s Capital Projects and Development Engineering Department at (806) 378-9334.
