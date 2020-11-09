Potter County closes county buildings to the public due to increasing COVID-19 cases

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Potter County Judge Nancy Tanner ordered the county buildings to close to the public due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the community.
The order takes effect at 12:01 a.m. on November 10. All buildings and property belonging to Potter County will be closed to the public.
The buildings will be closed for two weeks. During the closure, courts will continue to operate on a virtual bases, and other county offices will continue to work as they have throughout the outbreak.
Judge Tanner says this decision comes as “Potter County continues to see alarming and dangerous escalation of COVID-19 infection rates. Our hospitals are doing heroic work, but they are full and their resources are unsustainably stressed.”
The county will re-evaluate the necessity of the closure and make an announcement on Friday, Nov. 20.
