Portugal, Hungary hunker down against Europe’s virus surge

Portugal, which like other European countries has seen new cases and hospital admissions surge in recent weeks, imposed a state of emergency and ordered some 7 million people — around 70% of its population — to stay home on weeknights from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. for at least the next two weeks. They’ll be even more limited over the weekends, allowed out only in the morning until 1 p.m., unless to buy essentials at supermarkets.