The Panhandle Gives annual fundraiser to benefit nonprofits hit by COVID-19

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This year, The Panhandle Gives annual fundraiser will meet the urgent needs of area nonprofits impacted by the COVID pandemic.
The Panhandle Gives is a nine-day fundraiser dedicated to raising money for local non-profits, and it ends with a nationwide day of charity, giving Tuesday.
The fundraiser is especially needed this year as many nonprofits are providing extra help to families hit by coronavirus.
Due to COVID-19, these nonprofits have not been able to hold their annual fundraising events.
“This year in particular, where nonprofits have been hit hard...you’ve got organizations who aren’t able to do what they normally do to survive,” said Broc Carter, Amarillo Area Foundation director of marketing.“[For example], you have the arts nonprofits, who can’t do what they normally do.”
However, despite this lack of funds, these nonprofits are needed more than ever as families struggle to make ends meet.
“There’s a funding issue that you have, from not being able to do what yore supposed to do, or doing what you do as an organization at a greater level. So these dollars during The Panhandle Gives will absolutely make the community stronger,” said Carter. “Because that’s what nonprofits do is make the community stronger.”
The Panhandle Gives will take place between Nov. 23 - Dec. 1.
Those interested can visit a participating bank to donate or visit The Panhandle Gives online to explore over one-hundred different organizations in need of donations.
The Amarillo Area Foundation will give a percentage of their half-a-million amplification fund to each organization based on how much money they raise.
The foundation will also be covering all online transactions and credit card fees.
“You can give wherever you want to give, if you want to give in the banks that’s perfectly fine. But if you are worried about your health or safety, you can give online from the convenience of your phone and 100-percent of your gift will be given to the organization of your choice because those fees were covered. And that’s a really big deal for us,” said Carter.
