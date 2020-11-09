18 new COVID-19 cases in Gray County

CDC recommends masks in public settings
By Tamlyn Cochran | November 9, 2020 at 5:15 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 5:15 PM

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are now 114 active COVID-19 cases in Gray County.

The Texas Department of State Health Services notified Gray County and the City of Pampa of 18 new cases.

This brings the total number of cases in Gray County to 580.

457 people have recovered and nine have died.

The City of Pampa and Gray County fall under Service Area A. The number of hospitalized patients in Trauma service Area A exceeds 15 percent as a percentage of total hospital capacity.

As a result of these percentages, according to Governor Abbott’s Executive order GA-32, all restaurants, retail stores, office buildings, manufacturing facilities, gyms and exercise facilities and classes, museums and libraries in all counties in Trauma Service Area A are required to return to a maximum 50 percent occupancy levels.

The order remains in place until such a time as Trauma Service Area A has seven consecutive days in which the number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients as a percentage of total hospital capacity is 15 percent or less.

Eighteen (18) New COVID-19 Cases This afternoon the City of Pampa and Gray County were notified by the Texas Department...

Posted by City of Pampa Texas on Monday, November 9, 2020

There are 24,279 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 135

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 526

Deaf Smith County: 1,516

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 580

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 335

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,406

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 9,684

Randall County: 7,192

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 132

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 17,313 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 101

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 418

Deaf Smith County: 1,333

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 457

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 245

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,247

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 7,104

Randall County: 4,171

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 80

There have also been 340 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 28

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 4

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 23

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 122

Randall County: 66

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3 5

Wheeler County: 1

There are 2,164 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 121

Cimarron County: 45

Texas County: 1,998

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 10

There are 2,835 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 2,025

Quay County: 135

Roosevelt County: 628

Union County: 47

There have been 27 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 13

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 10

Union County: 2

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.