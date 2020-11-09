62 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Deaf Smith County

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County today.
There are no new recoveries or deaths in today’s report.
At this time, there are 157 active cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.
There are 23,694 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 339
Childress County: 135
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 472
Deaf Smith County: 1,516
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 560
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 303
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,406
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 9,445
Randall County: 6,950
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 132
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 16,772 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 101
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 392
Deaf Smith County: 1,333
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 457
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 218
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,247
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 6,872
Randall County: 3,915
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 80
There have also been 337 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 6
Deaf Smith County: 28
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 4
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 23
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 121
Randall County: 66
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 3 5
Wheeler County: 1
There are 2,164 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 121
Cimarron County: 45
Texas County: 1,998
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 1
Texas County: 10
There are 2,768 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,974
Quay County: 129
Roosevelt County: 618
Union County: 47
There have been 27 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 13
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 10
Union County: 2
