62 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Deaf Smith County

By Bailie Myers | November 9, 2020 at 10:32 AM CST - Updated November 9 at 10:32 AM

DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Hereford reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County today.

There are no new recoveries or deaths in today’s report.

At this time, there are 157 active cases of COVID-19 in Deaf Smith County.

A large number today but part of it is catching up from last week's TDSHS office closings.

Posted by City of Hereford on Monday, November 9, 2020

There are 23,694 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 135

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 472

Deaf Smith County: 1,516

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 560

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 303

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,406

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 9,445

Randall County: 6,950

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 132

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 16,772 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 101

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 392

Deaf Smith County: 1,333

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 457

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 218

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,247

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 6,872

Randall County: 3,915

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 80

There have also been 337 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 6

Deaf Smith County: 28

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 4

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 23

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 121

Randall County: 66

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3 5

Wheeler County: 1

There are 2,164 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 121

Cimarron County: 45

Texas County: 1,998

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 10

There are 2,768 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,974

Quay County: 129

Roosevelt County: 618

Union County: 47

There have been 27 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 13

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 10

Union County: 2

