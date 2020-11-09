'My biggest issue right now is maintaining’: Single mothers continue to struggle during the pandemic

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With hopes of starting a new beginning, Veronica Cherry moved with her four kids to a bigger house in February, but that promising beginning is now clouded with uncertainty after she was laid off in August.
“We were living in an apartment then we moved here to kind of get more space and the pandemic hit and bills got out of control,” said Cherry.
If things don’t become stable soon, she could be facing a tough choice.
“My biggest issue right now is maintaining,” said Cherry. “To the point where I’m looking at maybe losing my house, having to move, pick up my kids, this was supposed to be our stability.”
Cherry is currently home schooling her son Donovan, who has autism.
She’s getting by with disability checks but is not enough to stop the bills and the stress from pilling up.
“It’s stressful, I don’t know what else to do but to cry and pray and hope for better that’s it," said Cherry as she wipes the tears from her eyes.
According to the statistics, women have lost more jobs than men during the pandemic, while others are quitting their jobs in frustration from the demands of childcare.
Single mother of four, Rocio Gonzales feels fortunate to still have a job, but she has also had many sleepless nights after her oldest daughter tested positive to COVID-19.
“As a mom you think about, is she going to be okay like I can’t even get close to her," said Gonzales. “During her birthday she was sad, because we didn’t celebrate with her, we have a tradition that I always cook green enchiladas for them, so she was like, you own me my enchiladas mom.”
Although Gonzale’s daughter is now better, she still worries for the mental and physical health of all of her kids.
“They’re young and everything but they don’t like to socialize much, but it got to the point where super bored, you know, like sad," said Gonzales. “I try to keep our minds positive, talk to them, make sure they’re okay.”
Gonzales and cherry both fight through the struggles by having a positive attitude and putting their children first.
“I distract myself by being a mom,” said Cherry. “Because at the end of the day that responsibility never ends no matter whether you’re going through struggles or not.”
There’s no magic solution that will make living through this crisis easier, but researchers recommend being kind to yourself and know that although you may feel lonely you’re not.
Set the parenting bar lower, accept that some days you won’t be able to do it all. Find a few minutes to take care of yourself and prioritize.
