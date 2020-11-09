Homestead scam is back

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A company is saying in a recent mailout it will register homestead exemptions for a fee but the actual service is free.
Amarillo home buyers, are again being targeted with letters offering homestead registration.
The letter is from homestead designation services.
It’s titled “designation of Homstead request form” and asks for a $49 check or money order.
This is a totally unnecessary expense.
Homeowners can register their Homstead for free through their county.
