High Plains Food Bank gives difference to charity

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank is asking people to link cards to an app that rounds up transactions to the next dollar and gives the difference to charity.
High plains Food bank has been able to reach their goal early, 36 users in 3 weeks, allowing them to activate their partnership with Spare and to continue using the app to unlock meals in the community.
Their next goal is to get 100 users by December 31. Having this goal reached, will allow High Plains Food Bank to unlock funds for 7500 meals a month.
To download the Spare and supports High Plains Food Banks’s mission to alleviate hunger in the Texas Panhandle, click here.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.