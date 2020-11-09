HeArt of CASA art walk to benefit area children in foster care

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Area CASA is hosting a virtual art walk to benefit their work helping children in foster care.
CASA, which advocates for abused and neglected children in foster care, asked artists to create work inspired by art from the children they serve.
“When given the chance to express themselves artistically, we were overwhelmed by the love and positivity in their work. These amazing kids prove to us every day that there is always hope,” read CASA’s description of the event.
The HeArt of CASA will be an online art walk with original works available by auction.
Organizers said those purchasing an experience ticket will enjoy custom charcuterie cones and drinks provided by Budweiser and Pondaseta via delivery the day of the event.
