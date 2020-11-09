HeArt of CASA art walk to benefit area children in foster care

HeArt of CASA art walk to benefit area children in foster care
The HeArt of CASA event showcases the re-imagined artwork of foster children (Source: KFDA)
By Bailie Myers | November 9, 2020 at 10:05 AM CST - Updated November 9 at 10:05 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Area CASA is hosting a virtual art walk to benefit their work helping children in foster care.

CASA, which advocates for abused and neglected children in foster care, asked artists to create work inspired by art from the children they serve.

“When given the chance to express themselves artistically, we were overwhelmed by the love and positivity in their work. These amazing kids prove to us every day that there is always hope,” read CASA’s description of the event.

The HeArt of CASA will be an online art walk with original works available by auction.

Organizers said those purchasing an experience ticket will enjoy custom charcuterie cones and drinks provided by Budweiser and Pondaseta via delivery the day of the event.

You can purchase tickets for the event online.

Our HeArt of CASA Event is going to be amazing this year and you do NOT want to miss out! Purchase tickets here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/heart-of-casa-tickets-124749179153

Posted by Amarillo Area CASA, INC on Friday, November 6, 2020

Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.