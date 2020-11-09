Doppler Dave Tracks Some Cooler, But Calmer Weather

We have enjoyed another mild, but breezy day across the panhandle with highs in the 70s but with winds gusting around 35mph. We will track a cold front into the area tonight which will bring cooler air but also help to bring the wind down. Lows tonight will drop into the mid 30s behind the front and tomorrow afternoon will be about 15 degrees cooler than today as we reach highs near 60. Winds, however, will only be blowing at 10-15mph tomorrow.