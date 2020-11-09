2 deaths, 86 new COVID-19 cases, 26 new recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are 86 new COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.
Today’s report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows 54 new cases, 26 new recoveries and two new deaths in Dallam County.
The report also shows 32 new cases and 27 new recoveries in Hartley County.
There are 526 cases in Dallam County, with 418 recoveries and eight deaths. That leaves 100 active cases in Dallam County.
There are 335 cases in Hartley County, with 245 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 86 active cases in Hartley County.
There are now a combined 186 active cases in the counties and 861 total combined positive cases.
There are 24,261 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 29
Briscoe County: 25
Carson County: 62
Castro County: 339
Childress County: 135
Collingsworth County: 22
Cottle County: 42
Dallam County: 526
Deaf Smith County: 1,516
Donley County: 92
Gray County: 560
Hall County: 47
Hansford County: 187
Hartley County: 335
Hemphill County: 187
Hutchinson County: 406
Lipscomb County: 76
Moore County: 1,406
Motley County: 18
Ochiltree County: 341
Oldham County: 28
Parmer County: 612
Potter County: 9,684
Randall County: 7,192
Roberts County: 15
Sherman County: 80
Swisher County: 167
Wheeler County: 132
Out of the confirmed cases, there are 17,313 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 18
Briscoe County: 18
Carson County: 47
Castro County: 278
Cottle County: 39
Childress County: 101
Collingsworth County: 20
Dallam County: 418
Deaf Smith County: 1,333
Donley County: 79
Gray County: 457
Hall County: 39
Hartley County: 245
Hansford County: 173
Hemphill County: 123
Hutchinson County: 274
Lipscomb County: 59
Motley County: 9
Moore County: 1,247
Ochiltree County: 247
Oldham County: 17
Parmer County: 507
Potter County: 7,104
Randall County: 4,171
Roberts County: 12
Sherman County: 70
Swisher County: 128
Wheeler County: 80
There have also been 340 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:
Armstrong County: 1
Briscoe County: 1
Carson County: 1
Castro County: 7
Cottle County: 3
Dallam County: 8
Deaf Smith County: 28
Donley County: 1
Gray County: 10
Hall County: 1
Hansford County: 8
Hartley County: 4
Hemphill County: 1
Hockley County: 11
Hutchinson County: 9
Lipscomb County: 1
Ochiltree County: 5
Oldham County: 2
Moore County: 23
Parmer County: 20
Potter County: 122
Randall County: 66
Sherman County: 1
Swisher County: 3 5
Wheeler County: 1
There are 2,164 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 121
Cimarron County: 45
Texas County: 1,998
There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver: 39
Cimarron: 1
Texas County: 1,076
There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:
Beaver County: 1
Texas County: 10
There are 2,768 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 1,974
Quay County: 129
Roosevelt County: 618
Union County: 47
There have been 27 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:
Curry County: 13
Quay County: 2
Roosevelt County: 10
Union County: 2
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.