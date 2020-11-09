2 deaths, 86 new COVID-19 cases, 26 new recoveries in Dallam and Hartley counties

By Tamlyn Cochran | November 9, 2020 at 3:30 PM CST - Updated November 9 at 3:30 PM

DALLAM COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - There are 86 new COVID-19 cases in Dallam and Hartley counties.

Today’s report from the Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District shows 54 new cases, 26 new recoveries and two new deaths in Dallam County.

The report also shows 32 new cases and 27 new recoveries in Hartley County.

There are 526 cases in Dallam County, with 418 recoveries and eight deaths. That leaves 100 active cases in Dallam County.

There are 335 cases in Hartley County, with 245 recoveries and four deaths. That leaves 86 active cases in Hartley County.

There are now a combined 186 active cases in the counties and 861 total combined positive cases.

Report Card 11/9/20 We deeply regret to inform the community of two Dallam County fatalities. Our hearts go out to...

Posted by Dallam-Hartley Counties Hospital District on Monday, November 9, 2020

There are 24,261 COVID-19 cases in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 29

Briscoe County: 25

Carson County: 62

Castro County: 339

Childress County: 135

Collingsworth County: 22

Cottle County: 42

Dallam County: 526

Deaf Smith County: 1,516

Donley County: 92

Gray County: 560

Hall County: 47

Hansford County: 187

Hartley County: 335

Hemphill County: 187

Hutchinson County: 406

Lipscomb County: 76

Moore County: 1,406

Motley County: 18

Ochiltree County: 341

Oldham County: 28

Parmer County: 612

Potter County: 9,684

Randall County: 7,192

Roberts County: 15

Sherman County: 80

Swisher County: 167

Wheeler County: 132

Out of the confirmed cases, there are 17,313 recoveries in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 18

Briscoe County: 18

Carson County: 47

Castro County: 278

Cottle County: 39

Childress County: 101

Collingsworth County: 20

Dallam County: 418

Deaf Smith County: 1,333

Donley County: 79

Gray County: 457

Hall County: 39

Hartley County: 245

Hansford County: 173

Hemphill County: 123

Hutchinson County: 274

Lipscomb County: 59

Motley County: 9

Moore County: 1,247

Ochiltree County: 247

Oldham County: 17

Parmer County: 507

Potter County: 7,104

Randall County: 4,171

Roberts County: 12

Sherman County: 70

Swisher County: 128

Wheeler County: 80

There have also been 340 COVID-19 related deaths in the Texas Panhandle:

Armstrong County: 1

Briscoe County: 1

Carson County: 1

Castro County: 7

Cottle County: 3

Dallam County: 8

Deaf Smith County: 28

Donley County: 1

Gray County: 10

Hall County: 1

Hansford County: 8

Hartley County: 4

Hemphill County: 1

Hockley County: 11

Hutchinson County: 9

Lipscomb County: 1

Ochiltree County: 5

Oldham County: 2

Moore County: 23

Parmer County: 20

Potter County: 122

Randall County: 66

Sherman County: 1

Swisher County: 3 5

Wheeler County: 1

There are 2,164 confirmed cases in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 121

Cimarron County: 45

Texas County: 1,998

There have been 1,116 recoveries in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver: 39

Cimarron: 1

Texas County: 1,076

There have been 11 COVID-19 related deaths in the Oklahoma Panhandle:

Beaver County: 1

Texas County: 10

There are 2,768 positive COVID-19 cases across Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 1,974

Quay County: 129

Roosevelt County: 618

Union County: 47

There have been 27 deaths related to COVID-19 in Eastern New Mexico:

Curry County: 13

Quay County: 2

Roosevelt County: 10

Union County: 2

