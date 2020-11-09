Cranking up the Winds

An approaching low pressure system will be sending our wind speeds soaring throughout the day today. We’ll see wind speeds sustained in the 20-30 mph range gusting upwards of 40 mph at times during our daytime hours which could prompt fire danger concerns, especially in the west where it’s been drier recently. Aside from winds, expect temperatures to still be slightly above normal today with a high of 74 degrees and mostly sunny skies. Once that low pressure passes over late night tonight into tomorrow morning, a cold front will be swept in, knocking our highs down into the 60s for the rest of the week.