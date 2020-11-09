APD searching for suspect in burglary of Scott’s Flowers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police are looking for the suspect in a business burglary that took place last month.
APD said Scott’s Flowers at 700 N. Polk was burglarized on Sunday, October 25.
The suspect was caught on video forcing entry into the building.
Police said the suspect was later seen leaving in a green Chevrolet S-10 pickup.
Those with information on the identity of the suspect are asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400.
If your tip leads to an arrest, you could earn a reward of up to $1,000.
