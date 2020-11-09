Amarillo United Supermarkets see uptick in sales for At-Home COVID-19 Testing Kits

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - With the rising COVID-19 cases in Amarillo, United Supermarkets has seen an uptick in people purchasing At-Home COVID-19 Test Kit.
As the holiday season approaches, United Supermarkets expects an increase in sales with them at home COVID-19 testing kits to ensure the safety and health before visiting loved ones.
The saliva test is having a 72 hour turnaround with 98 percent accuracy in results.
The kits come with directions, a tube to collect the saliva and a FedEx overnight prepaid shipping package.
“They’re not testing your DNA, they’re going to test to see if that virus is in the sample,” said Crockett Tidwell, clinical services manager for United Supermarkets Pharmacies.
Learn more about the kits here.
If the lab does not receive the test within the 72 hours of spitting in the tube, the test is invalid.
So United and Phosphorus labs encourage sending the test Sunday through Thursday through the FedEx package the kit comes with, and not over the weekend to ensure they receive the test in time.
“There’s no specific time when you have to use them. So, think of the folks that are going to be visiting family on holidays. You want to make sure that you’re healthy because vulnerable people in our families, we certain do not want to take COVID to Thanksgiving and possibly make somebody sick that could really be hurt by the disease,” said Tidwell.
According to Phosphorus Labs, “Positive COVID results are reported to the state health department and from there the health department reports to the local cities while at the same time reporting the results to the patient.”
See more of their FAQs here.
“That is the labs standards that they are reporting to both at the same time,” said Tidwell.
If the DNA is not tested within the 72 hours, you will need to do another test.
“On that note too, don’t test on Friday or Saturday because it needs to get back to the lab really quick. But any other day of the week is valid, and again, 72 hours turn around to both the patient and the local health department,” said Tidwell.
This $140 kit is not covered by prescription insurance; however you can file it through your medical insurance.
To purchase this kit, you first need to visit ScheduleTest.com to fill out a questionnaire to get approved for the kit.
From there, you can have it mailed, have someone pick it up in store or United will deliver it to you depending on your location.
Copyright 2020 KFDA. All rights reserved.