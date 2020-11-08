Windy with Few Storms

It’s been a windy day with winds gusting over 40mph. Much like mentioned last night, we are starting to notice cloud build-ups. We will track some showers & thunderstorms mainly across the Central Panhandle tonight. The environment isn’t overly favorable for thunderstorms so most will likely be showers. That being said it should be fairly isolated to scattered in nature. Showers & storms will also be moving quickly so they shouldn’t linger around long. There is also a chance we could see a few waves of showers through the night. Looks like our dry slotting storm is giving us a taste of some moisture. Otherwise expect partly to mostly cloudy skies, breezy conditions & lows in the lower 50s. Monday looks about the same with highs in the lower to mid 70s. Expect mostly sunny skies & breezy conditions.